Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Radico Khaitan Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2025.

Radico Khaitan Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2025.

Kesoram Industries Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 5.28 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79511 shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd surged 8.11% to Rs 3490.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12643 shares in the past one month. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soared 6.01% to Rs 21.53. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 572.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.94 lakh shares in the past one month. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd rose 5.50% to Rs 760.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.