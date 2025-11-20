Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US dollar index speculative longs fell to their lowest level in four and half years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 13636 contracts in the data reported through September 30, 2025, showing a fall of 3292 net positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Siyaram Recycling gains after securing Rs 2-cr order from Supreme Industries

South Indian Bank slides on profit taking

Sensex gains 241 pts; oil & gas share advance

Epack Prefab Techn rises on inking MoU with MASCOT South Asia for Gujarat expansion

Meghmani Organics gains after incorporating subsidiary in Brazil

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story