Epack Prefab Techn rises on inking MoU with MASCOT South Asia for Gujarat expansion

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Epack Prefab Technologies surged 7.09% to Rs 330.20 after it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MASCOT South Asia LLP to facilitate its proposed capacity addition in the State of Gujarat.

The MoU will enable collaboration between Epack Prefab, MASCOT South Asia LLP, and the company for the planned expansion, forming part of the companys strategy to enhance production capabilities and leverage advanced technology for growth in the region.

The company has outlined plans for a phased capacity enhancement at its existing facilities to strengthen its presence in the West Region of India. Currently, it operates with an installed capacity of 133,922 MTPA for pre-engineered buildings (PEB) and 1,310,000 sqm for sandwich panels, with existing utilization at 92,000 MTPA for PEB and 428,000 sqm for sandwich panels.

In the first phase of the expansion, Epack Prefab plans to increase PEB capacity by approximately 50,000 tonnes, with an estimated investment of Rs 110 crore, including land acquisition. Details regarding capacity enhancement in the second and third phases, along with respective investments, will be announced later.

The timeline for capacity addition and mode of financing are yet to be finalized. The company said the expansion aims to enhance capacity using the latest technology and automation to capture organic growth opportunities in the West Region.

Epack Prefab Technologies is engaged in the prefab business, wherein it provides complete solutions to customers on a turnkey basis, which includes designing, manufacturing, installing, and erecting pre-engineered steel buildings, prefabricated structures, and their components in India and overseas. The company also manufactures polystyrene sheets and blocks catering to diverse industries, including construction, packaging, and consumer goods, within India.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.2% to Rs 29.47 crore on a 61.9% increase in net sales to Rs 433.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

