Siyaram Recycling gains after securing Rs 2-cr order from Supreme Industries

Siyaram Recycling gains after securing Rs 2-cr order from Supreme Industries

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 3.97% to Rs 75.37 after the company secured an order worth Rs 1.53 crore from The Supreme Industries for supplying 1/2" female insert CPVC (18 GRM).

The project is to be executed within 6 months.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

