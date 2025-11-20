Siyaram Recycling gains after securing Rs 2-cr order from Supreme Industries

Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 3.97% to Rs 75.37 after the company secured an order worth Rs 1.53 crore from The Supreme Industries for supplying 1/2" female insert CPVC (18 GRM).

The project is to be executed within 6 months.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.

