Sensex gains 241 pts; oil & gas share advance

The key equity indices continued to trade with modest gains in the mid-morning session, supported by FII inflows, and the Nifty moved above the 26,100 level. FMCG shares extended their gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 240.74 points or 0.28% to 85,427.21. The Nifty 50 index added 81.55 points or 0.31% to 26,135.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,115 shares rose and 1,730 shares fell. A total of 243 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: Excelsoft Technologies received bids for 8,38,29,000 shares as against 3,07,01,754 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (20 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.73 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 November 2025 and it will close on 21 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 114 and 120 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.60% to 12,214.80. The index declined 0.77% in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Oil & Gas index, Reliance Industries (up 1.40%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.93%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.7%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.64%), Petronet LNG (up 0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.37%), Mahanagar Gas (up 0.36%), Castrol India (up 0.35%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.28%) and Oil India (up 0.02%) advanced.

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics (down 1.25%), Indraprastha Gas (down 0.76%) and Gujarat Gas (down 0.12%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Jaiprakash Power Ventures surged 7.73% after Adani Enterprises was named the successful resolution applicant for Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) under the insolvency process. Mahindra Holidays jumped 5.07% after the companys board approved entering into Leisure Hospitality segment, aimed at scaling and diversifying its existing business portfolio. Global Markets: Most Asian markets advanced on Thursday, as chip shares rallied after Nvidias stronger-than-expected earnings and bullish forecast appeared to reinforce confidence in the global AI trade and boost the broader market.

Shares of the chip giant jumped more than 4% in extended trading after its fiscal third-quarter earnings beat earnings and revenue expectations. The AI chip maker also gave a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales forecast, with CEO Jensen Huang saying demand for its current-generation Blackwell chips is off the charts. U.S. equity futures edged higher in early Asian hours after Nvidias upbeat guidance, which likely lifted investor sentiment around the AI trade, following recent sessions that reflected fears about elevated valuations, debt financing, and potential chip depreciation. On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday as Wall Street recovered some ground from tech-led sell-off.

The S&P 500 gained 0.38% to close at 6,642.16, snapping a four-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.59% to settle at 22,564.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 47 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 46,138.77. Latest meeting minutes released on Wednesday showed that the Federal Reserve officials were at odds during their October meeting over cutting interest rates, divided over whether a stalling labor market or stubborn inflation were bigger economic threats. While the Federal Open Market Committee approved a cut at the meeting, the path forward looks less certain. Disagreements stretched into the outlook for December, with officials expressing skepticism about the need for an additional reduction that markets had been widely anticipating, with many saying that no more cuts are needed at least in 2025.