Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SpiceJet Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and ITI Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2025.

Kesoram Industries Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 7.82 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd surged 11.83% to Rs 34.79. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 345.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81.34 lakh shares in the past one month. Latent View Analytics Ltd soared 8.01% to Rs 486.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50197 shares in the past one month. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd rose 3.76% to Rs 735.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95218 shares in the past one month.