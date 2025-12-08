Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Clear Secured Services' market entry tapers under selling pressure

NSE SME Clear Secured Services' market entry tapers under selling pressure

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Clear Secured Services was trading at Rs 113.05 on the NSE, a 14.36% discount to the issue price of Rs 132.

The stock listed at Rs 119, a 9.85% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 119 and a low of Rs 113.05, with 17.75 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Clear Secured Services' IPO was subscribed 8.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 December 2025 and it closed on 3 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 125 to Rs 132 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 46,37,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Comfort Techno Services (CTSPL), for funding for the purchase of equipment, funding for working capital requirements, repayment or prepayment of short-term borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Clear Secured Services, on 28 November 2025, raised Rs 24.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 18.48 lakh shares at Rs 132 per share to 11 anchor investors.

Clear Secured Services delivers integrated facility management across soft services like housekeeping, security, and staffing, and hard services such as maintenance, repairs, fade cleaning, and pest control. Its support division provides total infrastructure solutions, including interiors, plumbing, fire safety, and office furniture. Beyond facilities, the company is active in agro-food trading of millets and wheat, offers telecom infrastructure through mobile tower installation, and operates secure cash van services for ATM operations. Its broad service network helps clients streamline day-to-day functions and focus on core business priorities. As of 31 October 2025, the company had a total of 4,025 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 228.45 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.90 crore for the period ended 31 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 315 pts; broader market underperforms

BSE SME Ravelcare opens with a pop

India's auto retails grow modestly by 2.14% in November; FADA reports

Afcom Holdings partners with Nauru Air Corporation

Matrimony.com jumps on board to consider share buyback

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story