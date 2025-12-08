NSE SME Clear Secured Services' market entry tapers under selling pressure

Clear Secured Services was trading at Rs 113.05 on the NSE, a 14.36% discount to the issue price of Rs 132.The stock listed at Rs 119, a 9.85% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 119 and a low of Rs 113.05, with 17.75 lakh shares traded on the exchange.
Clear Secured Services' IPO was subscribed 8.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 December 2025 and it closed on 3 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 125 to Rs 132 per share.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 46,37,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Comfort Techno Services (CTSPL), for funding for the purchase of equipment, funding for working capital requirements, repayment or prepayment of short-term borrowings, and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, Clear Secured Services, on 28 November 2025, raised Rs 24.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 18.48 lakh shares at Rs 132 per share to 11 anchor investors.
Clear Secured Services delivers integrated facility management across soft services like housekeeping, security, and staffing, and hard services such as maintenance, repairs, fade cleaning, and pest control. Its support division provides total infrastructure solutions, including interiors, plumbing, fire safety, and office furniture. Beyond facilities, the company is active in agro-food trading of millets and wheat, offers telecom infrastructure through mobile tower installation, and operates secure cash van services for ATM operations. Its broad service network helps clients streamline day-to-day functions and focus on core business priorities. As of 31 October 2025, the company had a total of 4,025 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 228.45 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.90 crore for the period ended 31 August 2025.
