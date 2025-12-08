Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex slumps 315 pts; broader market underperforms

Sensex slumps 315 pts; broader market underperforms

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,100 level. PSU bank shares declined after advancing for previous two consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 314.58 points or 0.37% to 85,397.79. The Nifty 50 index lost 112.55 points or 0.43% to 26,079.93.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tanked 0.96% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.28%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,155 shares rose and 2,816 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

Corona Remedies received bids for 8,59,446 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Monday (8 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.19 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share.

Wakefit Innovations received bids for 23,28,184 shares as against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Monday (8 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.71% to 8,238.50. The index added 1.55% in the previous two trading session.

Bank of India (down 2.52%), Union Bank of India (down 2.33%), Punjab National Bank (down 2.14%), UCO Bank (down 2%), Canara Bank (down 1.93%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.77%), Indian Bank (down 1.71%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.66%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.43%) and State Bank of India (down 1.03%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

SPML Infra rose 6.57% after the company said its joint venture with Shree Hari Infraprojects had secured an order worth Rs 207.38 crore from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan.

Dynamatic Technologies rose 3.39% after the company said it signed a new agreement with Dassault Aviation to build the complete rear fuselage of the Falcon 6X business jet.

Global Markets:

Asias equity indices opened the week on an uneven note as traders braced for Chinas trade numbers, which could hint at the health of global demand.

Attention also drifted toward Washington, where the Federal Reserve meets this week and is widely expected to roll out another interest rate cut. With inflation easing and growth signals turning patchy, investors are hoping the Fed will keep the monetary support flowing.

Fresh revisions from Tokyo added a dash of gloom early Monday. Japans economy shrank more than initially reported in the July to September quarter, with official numbers showing GDP contracting at an annualized 2.3%. The decline was steeper than both the earlier 1.8% estimate and economists expectation of a 2.0% drop, underscoring the challenges facing Asias second-largest economy.

Wall Street, however, wrapped up last Friday on a more cheerful note. All three major indices finished in the green as markets sifted through a batch of U.S. data. The S&P 500 notched its fourth straight gain, inching up 0.19% to 6,870.40 and moving to within about 0.7% of its intraday peak. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.31% to 23,578.13, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 104.05 points, or 0.22%, to close at 47,954.99.

Adding fuel to rate-cut hopes was the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index reading for September, the Federal Reserves preferred inflation measure. Core PCE climbed 0.2% month-on-month and 2.8% year-on-year, cooler than analysts had pencilled in. Coupled with signs of a softening labor market and increasingly cautious consumers, the reading strengthened expectations that the Fed is preparing to lean further into policy support.

