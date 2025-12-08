India's auto retails grow modestly by 2.14% in November; FADA reports

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released Vehicle Retail Data for November'25.

According to FADA, Indian auto retails in November25 defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base.

Traditionally, auto retail eases in the month following the festival cycle; however, this year, most festive registrations were completed in October25 itself, unlike November24, when Deepawali and Dhanteras fell in towards the end of October24, and vehicle registrations happened in November24 which lifted volumes significantly.

Even with this shift, the industry closed November25 at annual growth of 2.14%, reaffirming customer confidence and the structural strength of Indias auto retail market.