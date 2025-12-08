India's auto retails grow modestly by 2.14% in November; FADA reports

According to FADA, Indian auto retails in November25 defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base.
Traditionally, auto retail eases in the month following the festival cycle; however, this year, most festive registrations were completed in October25 itself, unlike November24, when Deepawali and Dhanteras fell in towards the end of October24, and vehicle registrations happened in November24 which lifted volumes significantly.
Even with this shift, the industry closed November25 at annual growth of 2.14%, reaffirming customer confidence and the structural strength of Indias auto retail market.
2Ws reported a modest 3.1% Y-o-Y decline. PVs registered 19.7% Y-o-Y growth, aided by GST benefits, marriage season demand, better supply of high-waiting models, and sustained push from compact SUVs. Inventory thus reduced sharply to 44-46 days, down from 53-55 days, marking healthier demand-supply discipline.
CVs grew 19.94% Y-o-Y, supported by select infrastructure activities, freight movement, tourism mobility, government tender cycles and GST reforms, although fleet utilisation remains uneven in select markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
