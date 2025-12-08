Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's auto retails grow modestly by 2.14% in November; FADA reports

India's auto retails grow modestly by 2.14% in November; FADA reports

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released Vehicle Retail Data for November'25.

According to FADA, Indian auto retails in November25 defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base.

Traditionally, auto retail eases in the month following the festival cycle; however, this year, most festive registrations were completed in October25 itself, unlike November24, when Deepawali and Dhanteras fell in towards the end of October24, and vehicle registrations happened in November24 which lifted volumes significantly.

Even with this shift, the industry closed November25 at annual growth of 2.14%, reaffirming customer confidence and the structural strength of Indias auto retail market.

2Ws reported a modest 3.1% Y-o-Y decline. PVs registered 19.7% Y-o-Y growth, aided by GST benefits, marriage season demand, better supply of high-waiting models, and sustained push from compact SUVs. Inventory thus reduced sharply to 44-46 days, down from 53-55 days, marking healthier demand-supply discipline.

CVs grew 19.94% Y-o-Y, supported by select infrastructure activities, freight movement, tourism mobility, government tender cycles and GST reforms, although fleet utilisation remains uneven in select markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Afcom Holdings partners with Nauru Air Corporation

Matrimony.com jumps on board to consider share buyback

Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in North Goa

NACL Industries approves terms of rights issue

Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story