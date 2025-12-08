Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcom Holdings partners with Nauru Air Corporation

Afcom Holdings partners with Nauru Air Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

For its expansion into Trans Continental Pacific cargo corridors

Afcom Holdings (AFCOM) has executed a major strategic milestone by entering into business relationship with Nauru Air Corporation, the national airline entity of the Republic of Nauru.

This partnership marks a significant step for AFCOM as it provides opportunity to expand its Horizon beyond the Leasing of the equipment, into areas such as Code sharing arrangement, cross utilization of the assets, apart from the access into Trans Continental Australia and Pacific region countries which open the gateways for bilateral cargo movement. This strategic decision is anticipated to support expanding regional trade corridors and enable faster, more reliable access to global markets for businesses across Trans Pacific region.

Commenting on the developments, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of AFCOM Holdings , said, "Entering into business with the Nauru Air Corporation marks a transformative moment in AFCOM's strategic roadmap. This partnership extends our presence into the Australia and Pacific regions, supporting our vision of building a highly connected Asian-Pacific cargo network. For AFCOM, this collaboration brings significant advantagesnew trade lanes, deeper integration with Pacific economies, strengthened access to the Australian market, and enhanced route diversification. Nauru's geographic position provides an important strategic gateway for us to expand cargo services across Oceania, enabling faster transit, wider connectivity, and improved operational flexibility. We value this partnership and look forward to delivering greater service efficiency, enhanced Trans Continental cargo movement, and long-term value for our customers across continents."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Matrimony.com jumps on board to consider share buyback

Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in North Goa

NACL Industries approves terms of rights issue

Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story