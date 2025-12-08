Afcom Holdings partners with Nauru Air Corporation

For its expansion into Trans Continental Pacific cargo corridors

Afcom Holdings (AFCOM) has executed a major strategic milestone by entering into business relationship with Nauru Air Corporation, the national airline entity of the Republic of Nauru.

This partnership marks a significant step for AFCOM as it provides opportunity to expand its Horizon beyond the Leasing of the equipment, into areas such as Code sharing arrangement, cross utilization of the assets, apart from the access into Trans Continental Australia and Pacific region countries which open the gateways for bilateral cargo movement. This strategic decision is anticipated to support expanding regional trade corridors and enable faster, more reliable access to global markets for businesses across Trans Pacific region.

Commenting on the developments, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of AFCOM Holdings , said, "Entering into business with the Nauru Air Corporation marks a transformative moment in AFCOM's strategic roadmap. This partnership extends our presence into the Australia and Pacific regions, supporting our vision of building a highly connected Asian-Pacific cargo network. For AFCOM, this collaboration brings significant advantagesnew trade lanes, deeper integration with Pacific economies, strengthened access to the Australian market, and enhanced route diversification. Nauru's geographic position provides an important strategic gateway for us to expand cargo services across Oceania, enabling faster transit, wider connectivity, and improved operational flexibility. We value this partnership and look forward to delivering greater service efficiency, enhanced Trans Continental cargo movement, and long-term value for our customers across continents."