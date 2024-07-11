Stock Alert: Tata Elxsi, Kesoram Industries, Sula Vineyards, Asian Paints, Bajaj Healthcare

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises and RBL Bank.

Upcoming results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi Wealth, GTPL Hathway, Nelco.

Tata Elxsis revenue increased 2.3% YoY to Rs 926 crore in Q1 FY25. Net profit declined 6.5% to Rs 184 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 197 crore in Q1 FY224.

Kesoram Industries reported net loss of Rs 62 crore in Q1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 32 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue declined 12% to Rs 879 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 999 crore in Q1 FY24.

Sula Vineyards net revenue grew 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 130 crore in Q1 FY25. Wine tourism revenue stood at Rs 11.3 crore in Q1 FY25, down 2.5% year-on-year. Revenue from own brand increased 2.7% YoY to Rs 104.4 crore in Q1 FY25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers gross toll collection jumped 35% YoY to Rs 517 crore in June.

Satin Creditcare Network received 15 million euros in debt funding from Austria's OeEB.

GE Power Indias board approved to sell its hydro business undertaking to GE Power Electronics and its Gas business to GE Renewable Energy Technologies through slump sale basis.

Asian Paints confirmed the price hike across the portfolio by 1% with effect from 22 July 2024.

Oriana Power received a new order worth Rs 155 crore for a 40 MWp solar plant in Rajasthan.

Bajaj Healthcares board approved raising upto Rs 137 crore through preferential issue of shares.

Zee Media Corporation board approved to appoint Karan Abhishek Singh as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 10 July 2024.

