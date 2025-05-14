Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 111.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.94% to Rs 584.85 croreNet profit of Keystone Realtors rose 111.21% to Rs 64.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.94% to Rs 584.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 811.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.25% to Rs 171.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 2004.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2222.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content