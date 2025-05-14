Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 111.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 111.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 27.94% to Rs 584.85 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors rose 111.21% to Rs 64.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.94% to Rs 584.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 811.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.25% to Rs 171.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 2004.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2222.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales584.85811.56 -28 2004.102222.25 -10 OPM %8.146.14 -10.204.93 - PBDT92.2744.74 106 270.22151.77 78 PBT86.6242.14 106 256.98144.46 78 NP64.8030.68 111 171.96112.21 53

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

