Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 594.89 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 100.00% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 594.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 552.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.44% to Rs 12.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 2474.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2368.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

