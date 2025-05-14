Hikal consolidated net profit rises 48.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 550.00 crore

Net profit of Hikal rose 48.08% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 550.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 512.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.46% to Rs 90.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 1843.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1768.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

