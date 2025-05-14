Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 25.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 2145.83 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni rose 25.18% to Rs 130.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 2145.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2080.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.30% to Rs 346.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 329.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 7435.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7809.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
