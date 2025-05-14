Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.07% to Rs 2217.45 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 37.71% to Rs 105.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 2217.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2920.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.20% to Rs 398.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 9059.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9295.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2217.452920.489059.589295.2330.1929.7533.6532.95239.53251.08948.76563.52196.32217.89801.62437.39105.34169.11398.83420.69

