Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 1426.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 533.07 croreNet profit of Keystone Realtors rose 1426.96% to Rs 66.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 533.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 618.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales533.07618.04 -14 OPM %14.59-2.33 -PBDT90.903.63 2404 PBT88.372.00 4319 NP66.274.34 1427
