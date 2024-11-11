Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 1426.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 533.07 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors rose 1426.96% to Rs 66.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 533.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 618.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.533.07618.0414.59-2.3390.903.6388.372.0066.274.34

