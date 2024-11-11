Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 56.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 45.80% to Rs 671.30 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 56.27% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.80% to Rs 671.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 460.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales671.30460.42 46 OPM %8.408.16 -PBDT45.5128.65 59 PBT30.0617.60 71 NP19.3312.37 56

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

