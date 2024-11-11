PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 56.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.80% to Rs 671.30 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 56.27% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.80% to Rs 671.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 460.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.671.30460.428.408.1645.5128.6530.0617.6019.3312.37

