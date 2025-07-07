Keystone Realtors gains as collections rise 19% YoY in Q1, Surpassing FY26 GDV Guidance

Keystone Realtors added 1.32% to Rs 650.85 after the company announced that its collections jumped 19% to Rs 575 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 485 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.Sequentially, the firm's collections fell 23% in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 747 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.
The realtor reported pre-sales of Rs 1,068 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 75% and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase of 25%.
The company sold 0.63 million square feet in Q1 FY26, representing a 159% increase year-on-year (YoY) and a 9% rise quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
During Q1 FY26, the company said it launched three projects with a total saleable area of 0.91 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 40 billion. These projects included Rustomjee Balmoral at Chembur, Rustomjee Crescent at Pali Hill, and Rustomjee Cliff Tower at Bandra. The company also said that approximately 57% of the full-year FY26 guidance had already been achieved in Q1 FY26.
The company also added that in Q1 FY26, it added three projects with a total saleable area of 3.25 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 77.27 billion. These projects include GTB Nagar at Sion, Lokhandwala Cluster at Andheri West, and Swarganga CHSL at Dindoshi Nagar Cluster, Goregaon East. All three are redevelopment projects. The company stated that these strategic additions align with its goal to maintain and strengthen its leadership in the redevelopment space. It further highlighted that it has remarkably surpassed its full-year FY26 guidance in the very first quarter.
Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors, said, Q1FY26 has laid a strong foundation for the year, marking a pivotal moment for our company as we build on the solid momentum carried over from FY25. We recorded pre-sales of Rs 10.68 billion, reflecting a robust 75% year-on-year growth. During the quarter, we launched three projects with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 40 billion, representing nearly 57% of our full-year FY26 guidance achieved in just the first quarter.
On the business development front, we secured three new projects in Q1FY26, adding a GDV of Rs 77.27 billion. With this, we have already surpassed our full-year FY26 guidance for new additions. Mumbai's redevelopment opportunities continue to be a key strategic focus, and our leadership in this segment positions us well to harness the potential it offers. Our outstanding performance in both business development and new launches underscores our agility in capturing market opportunities and driving sustained growth. Backed by a strong balance sheet, we are well capitalized and equipped to continue delivering long-term value to all stakeholders. We remain confident in our ability to maintain a strong growth trajectory in both acquisitions and project launches throughout the remainder of the year. We are confidently poised to deliver substantial value to all stakeholders as we navigate through this year."
Keystone Realtors is a prominent real estate developer based in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The companys consolidated net profit surged 111.21% to Rs 64.80 crore, despite a 27.94% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 584.85 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
