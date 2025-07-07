DCX Systems receives Industrial License for manufacturing avionics and defence equipment

DCX Systems has been granted an Industrial License to manufacture the following items:

1 - Production, Assembly and Testing of Radar Systems and EW Systems.

2 - Integration and Manufacture of Avionics & Defence Electronic Equipment

Further, the Industrial License undertaking to manufacture above mentioned items shall be located at Aerospace SEZ Sector, Plot No 29,30 & 107, Southern Block, Hitech, Defence and Aerospace Park, Kavadadasanahalli, Hobli, Devanahalli, Channarayapatna, Bengaluru, Karnataka 562110.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News