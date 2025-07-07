Borosil Renewables' German subsidiary files for insolvency

Borosil Renewables has announced that its German subsidiary, GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH, has filed for insolvency under German Insolvency Code (InsO) before the jurisdictional court at Cottbus.

The decision follows a prolonged period of deteriorating market conditions in the European solar manufacturing ecosystem. and reflects the company's intent to sharpen strategic focus on the rapidly growing Indian solar sector.

GMB, with a capacity of 350 tonnes per day (TPD), had served European manufacturers of solar modules for their requirements of solar glass. However, demand erosion became drastic last year, as Chinese manufacturers flooded the European market with severely underpriced solar modules. European solar module manufacturers, amongst them stellar names like Meyer Berger started closing down. Demand for solar glass dropped precipitously, as module manufacturers started shutting down. Based on policies announced at EU and Federal level, Borosil continued support through its subsidiary, with operational adjustments and financial support totalling 27 million.

Unfortunately, in the absence of clear policy announcements and support, Borosil had few options left other than to stop haemorrhaging to the tune of 0.9 million every month. The Indian market requires close attention and is presenting opportunities for expansion and development. In the event, From July 4, 2025 the date of the insolvency filing GMB's operations will be overseen by a court-appointed administrator in Germany. Borosil will no longer account for GMB's financial losses, which had amounted to approximately INR 9 crore per month. Borosil will have to assess and account for any impact, on account of the aforesaid insolvency resolution process of GMB, in the forthcoming quarterly results. The exposure as of March 31, 2025 in the German subsidiary and step-down subsidiary is Euro 35.30 million.

The move frees up resources and management bandwidth for Borosil Renewables to further scale its core Indian operations, which are experiencing robust demand, policy tailwinds, and improving pricing environment following the imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports from China and Vietnam. India's solar module manufacturing capacity has already surpassed 90 GW and is expected to rise to 150 GW by March 2027, presenting a strong demand environment for domestic solar glass. In May 2025, Borosil announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity by 600 TPD through two new furnaces, investing approximately INR 950 crore. This would mark a 60% expansion over its current capacity of 1,000 TPD.