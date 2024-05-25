Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 18.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 124.13 croreNet profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 18.09% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 124.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.04% to Rs 43.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 477.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 450.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
