Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 2303.00 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 67.60% to Rs 538.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 321.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 2303.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1951.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.28% to Rs 1600.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1824.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 7845.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7767.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
