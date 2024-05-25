Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 2303.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 67.60% to Rs 538.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 321.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 2303.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1951.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.28% to Rs 1600.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1824.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 7845.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7767.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2303.001951.00 18 7845.007767.00 1 OPM %31.7424.96 -28.1130.49 - PBDT808.00553.00 46 2541.002712.00 -6 PBT713.00466.00 53 2163.002369.00 -9 NP538.00321.00 68 1600.001824.00 -12

First Published: May 25 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

