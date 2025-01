Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 64.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 750.60 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton declined 64.14% to Rs 20.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 750.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 665.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.750.60665.385.295.3148.1647.5122.4327.1820.8158.03

