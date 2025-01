Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 36.87 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 30.81% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.8731.7421.7817.774.622.853.792.092.653.83

