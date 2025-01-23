Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.14% to Rs 165.92 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 24.50% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 165.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.165.92134.7425.0523.4544.9833.3827.9219.9119.1115.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News