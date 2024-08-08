Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 60.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 153.89 croreNet profit of Khadim India declined 60.61% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 153.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales153.89157.98 -3 OPM %11.3011.56 -PBDT11.1612.31 -9 PBT0.912.22 -59 NP0.651.65 -61
