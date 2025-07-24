Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 80.14% to Rs 234.32 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.14% to Rs 234.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales234.32130.08 80 OPM %13.53-5.28 -PBDT23.70-14.17 LP PBT21.31-16.71 LP NP21.41-16.71 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 854.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Tilaknagar Inds, Infosys, Dr Reddys Lab, Force Motors, Coforge

Satin Creditcare board OKs to incorporate subsidiary, Satin Growth Alternatives

High-frequency indicators for June signal steady demand conditions, urban demand revives

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story