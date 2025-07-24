Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.14% to Rs 234.32 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.14% to Rs 234.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.234.32130.0813.53-5.2823.70-14.1721.31-16.7121.41-16.71

