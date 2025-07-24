Stock Alert: Tilaknagar Inds, Infosys, Dr Reddys Lab, Force Motors, Coforge

Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank and Indian Energy Exchange(IEX) shares are banned from F&O trading on 24 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Bajaj Finance, SBI Life Insurance, ACC, Mphasis, Nestle India, Adani Energy Solutions, V-Mart Retail, Aether Industries, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Anant Raj, APL Apollo Tubes, Canara Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coromandel International, KFin Technologies, LT Foods, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UTI Asset Management Company will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tilaknagar Industries has signed definitive agreement to acquire the Imperial Blue business division from Pernod Ricard India via slump sale, for a lump sum consideration, basis enterprise value of euro 412.6 million (approximately Rs 4,150 crore as on date).

Dr Reddys Laboratories consolidated net profit increased 1.8% to Rs 1418.10 crore on 11.4% increase in net sales to Rs 8,545.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Infosys reported 1.59% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,921 crore on 3.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 42,279 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. For FY26, the company has revised its revenue growth guidance to 1%3% in constant currency (CC), up from the earlier range of 0%3%. The operating margin forecast remains unchanged at 20%22%.

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rose 3.1% to Rs 93.58 crore on 4.7% increase in net sales to Rs 627.41 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.