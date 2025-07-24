Stock Alert: Tilaknagar Inds, Infosys, Dr Reddys Lab, Force Motors, Coforge

Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank and Indian Energy Exchange(IEX) shares are banned from F&O trading on 24 July 2025.
Upcoming Results:
Bajaj Finance, SBI Life Insurance, ACC, Mphasis, Nestle India, Adani Energy Solutions, V-Mart Retail, Aether Industries, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Anant Raj, APL Apollo Tubes, Canara Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coromandel International, KFin Technologies, LT Foods, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UTI Asset Management Company will declare their result later today.
Stocks to Watch:
Tilaknagar Industries has signed definitive agreement to acquire the Imperial Blue business division from Pernod Ricard India via slump sale, for a lump sum consideration, basis enterprise value of euro 412.6 million (approximately Rs 4,150 crore as on date).
Dr Reddys Laboratories consolidated net profit increased 1.8% to Rs 1418.10 crore on 11.4% increase in net sales to Rs 8,545.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Infosys reported 1.59% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,921 crore on 3.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 42,279 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. For FY26, the company has revised its revenue growth guidance to 1%3% in constant currency (CC), up from the earlier range of 0%3%. The operating margin forecast remains unchanged at 20%22%.
CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rose 3.1% to Rs 93.58 crore on 4.7% increase in net sales to Rs 627.41 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
Force Motors reported a 52.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.33 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 115.70 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 21.9% YoY to Rs 2297.25 crore in Q1 June 2025.
Bajaj Housing Finances standalone net profit jumped 20.9% to Rs 583.30 crore on 18.6% increase in total income to Rs 2,618.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Coforge reported 21.52% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.40 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 261.20 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales rose 8.17% QoQ to Rs 3,688.60 crore in Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app