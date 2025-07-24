Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 854.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.83% to Rs 190.31 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 854.17% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 190.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 153.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.190.31153.6913.823.7623.413.6321.461.6116.031.68

