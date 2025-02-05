Stock Alert: Titan Company, Tilaknagar Industries, Tata Power Company, Lemon Tree Hotels

Abbott India, Arvind Fashions, Avalon Technologies, CCL Products, CMS Info Systems , Cummins India, Eveready Industries India, Gallantt Ispat, Gujarat Gas, Innova Captab, Jagran Prakashan, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Info Edge (India), Navneet Education, Page Industries, Reliance Power, Skipper, Sula Vineyards, Swiggy, Symphony, Tega Industries, Thangamayil Jewellery, VRL Logistics, Welspun Corp, Zydus Lifesciences will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Titan Companys consolidated net profit fell marginally 0.6% to Rs 1,047 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1053 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 25.7% YoY to Rs 17,550 crore during the quarter.

Tata Power Companys consolidated net profit rose 8.2% YoY to Rs 1030.70 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Net sales increased 5.1% YoY to Rs 15,391.06 crore in Q3 FY25.

Lemon Tree Hotels reported 76.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.49 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 35.40 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 22.4% YoY to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25.

PC Jeweller reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 197.98 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales surged to Rs 639.45 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 40.06 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit jumped 23.2% to Rs 53.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 43.77 crore in Q3 FY24. net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 9.6% YoY to Rs 340.43 crore in Q3 FY25.

