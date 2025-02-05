Indices may resume downtrend

GIFT Nifty:

The Nifty 50 is projected to open lower, following a 23-point decline in the GIFT Nifty February 2025 futures contract.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 809.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 430.70 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 February 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5528.87 crore (so far) in the secondary market during February 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 81903.72 crore in January 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks showed a mixed performance on Wednesday as traders grappled with the ongoing US-China trade war and earnings reports from Wall Streets biggest tech firms.

US President Donald Trump extended the proposed 25% import duties on Canada and Mexico by 30 days but remained firm on China, allowing his 10% tariffs on Chinese goods to take effect on Tuesday.

In response, Beijing hit back with a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas imports, along with an additional 10% duty on crude oil, agricultural equipment, and automobiles, effective February 10.

Chinas commerce ministry also imposed export controls on rare earths and exotic materials, where the country dominates global supply. The restricted materials include tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium, and molybdenum.

Despite trade tensions, US markets rebounded on Tuesday, recovering from steep losses on Monday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, the NASDAQ Composite jumped 1.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.3%.

However, Alphabets Class A shares tumbled 7.4% in aftermarket trading after the companys fourth-quarter revenue fell short of expectations, particularly due to weak earnings from its cloud division, which is closely linked to AI.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks soared on Tuesday, buoyed by the U.S. decision to postpone its planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The move offered a temporary reprieve from escalating trade tensions, lifting investor sentiment and fueling optimism across global markets. The benchmark Nifty closed above the 23,700 mark, reflecting broad-based buying interest. Energy and banking stocks led the rally, while FMCG shares witnessed selling pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex soared 1,397.07 points or 1.81% to 78,583.81. The Nifty 50 index rallied 378.20 points or 1.62% to 23,739.25.

