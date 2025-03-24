Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Medico Remedies Ltd, IKIO Lighting Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd and Manugraph India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2025.

Khandwala Securities Ltd lost 9.52% to Rs 23.77 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11572 shares in the past one month.

Medico Remedies Ltd tumbled 8.18% to Rs 46.72. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89683 shares in the past one month.

IKIO Lighting Ltd crashed 7.44% to Rs 271.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46260 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd dropped 7.42% to Rs 7.74. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manugraph India Ltd pared 5.61% to Rs 18.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11099 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

