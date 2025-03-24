Volumes spurt at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Finolex Industries Ltd registered volume of 233.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.79 lakh shares

Finolex Cables Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 March 2025.

Finolex Industries Ltd registered volume of 233.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.37% to Rs.190.42. Volumes stood at 12.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 137.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.18% to Rs.958.00. Volumes stood at 4.9 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 108.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.02% to Rs.664.70. Volumes stood at 8.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Vinati Organics Ltd registered volume of 7.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52911 shares. The stock slipped 0.78% to Rs.1,590.00. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 25.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.66% to Rs.472.80. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News