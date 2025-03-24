Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market at day's high; IT shares rally for 3rd day

Market at day's high; IT shares rally for 3rd day

Image
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with major gains in mid-afternoon trade driven by foreign capital inflows and bargain buying, which boosted investor sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 23,700 level. IT shares extended gains for third consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1,180.08 points or 1.53% to 78,085.50. The Nifty 50 index rallied 350.75 points or 1.50% to 23,701.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.53%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,699 shares rose and 1,373 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.63% to 13.54.

Economy:

India's private sector economy ended the 2024/25 fiscal year on a strong footing, sustaining robust expansions in new business intakes and output, according to preliminary HSBC flash PMI data. Although the rates of growth softened from February, they remained well above their respective long-run averages. Outstanding business volumes continued to rise, supporting another round of job creation, while price trends were mixed.

Also Read

LIVE: Demolition begins at Kunal Kamra's event venue after derogatory remarks against Shinde

Over 9 mn updated I-T returns filed, ₹9,118 cr additional taxes mobilised

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1100 pts, tops 78,000; Nifty at 23,700; ₹ hits 4-month high

Emerging technology hub will be set up at Rs 350 crore, says Kerala CM

Removal of 20% onion export duty to boost farmers' income: Shivraj Chouhan

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index marginally decreased from February's final reading of 58.8 to 58.6 in March. The latest figure was still above its long-run average of 54.7, indicating a sharp rate of expansion.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI increased from 56.3 in February to 57.6 in March, signaling a notable improvement in operating conditions that was broadly aligned with the average for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

The HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index dropped to 57.7 in March, down from the 59.0 in February.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said, "Indias manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in March, according to the flash PMI. The output index rose to its highest level since July 2024. Yet the margin squeeze on manufacturers intensified as input price inflation ticked up, while factory gate prices rose at the weakest rate in a year. The moderation in new export orders growth was also noteworthy amid tariff announcements."

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.99% to 37,432.75. The Index increased 3.34% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Tech Mahindra (up 3.54%), Persistent Systems (up 3.21%), Mphasis (up 2.81%), Wipro (up 2.14%) and HCL Technologies (up 2.13%), LTIMindtree (up 2.05%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.73%), Coforge (up 1.23%) and Infosys (up 0.41%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Diamond Power Infrastructure was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Adani Green Energy for a project worth Rs 214.65 crore.

Salasar Techno Engineering surged 20% after the company announced that its board will meet on 26 March 2025, to consider the proposed amalgamation of EMC, its wholly owned subsidiary, with the company.

Sammaan Capital advanced 1.14% after the company announced that its board has approved the proposed issuance of foreign currency denominated bonds.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T gains as arm ink MoU with John Cockerill to explore various technologies

Volumes spurt at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

INR near three month high, hovers around 85.60 per US dollar mark

India Ratings affirms Sheela Foam's LT rating at 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

Dr Reddys announces cessation of subsidiary in Louisiana

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story