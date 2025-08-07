NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 10.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 590.35 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 10.95% to Rs 134.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 590.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 510.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.590.35510.1397.3296.97141.10122.25139.51120.96134.20120.96

