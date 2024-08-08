KIMS Hospitals' rises as Q1 PAT climbs 7% YoY; ARPOB at Rs 38,458

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) rallied 2.64% to Rs 2,198.35 after the company reported 7.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.6 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 80.8 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 13.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 688.4 crore during the quarter ended June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 127.1 crore, up by 7.17% from Rs 118.6 crore posted in corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated EBITDA grew by 14.9% YoY to Rs 184 crore and consolidated EBITDA margin rose by 30 basis points YoY to 26.6% in June 2024 quarter.

Krishna Institutes average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) rose by 6.1% YoY to Rs 38,458. Average revenue per patient (ARPP) grew by 21.3% YoY to Rs 1,39,398. The company conducted 4.2 lakhs OPD consults in Q1 FY25, which increased by 10.2% on YoY basis.

Dr. B Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals, said: FY25 has begun on a robust note. Most of our units have performed as per targets, especially the newer ones of Nagpur and Sunshine. Clinical additions to key departments over the last few quarters have helped us serve our patients better and add to our topline too. Nashik unit will be operational this quarter and we are excited by the clinical talent that has come on board. I am optimistic that we are on track to achieve our targets for FY25.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost.

