Mankind Pharma Ltd soars 1.03%

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2079.3, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.27% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2079.3, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24269.55. The Sensex is at 79387.27, down 0.1%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has dropped around 1.1% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22036.95, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News