Natco Pharma Ltd soars 1.76%, Gains for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1439.4, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.07% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% gain in NIFTY and a 41.62% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24269.55. The Sensex is at 79387.27, down 0.1%. Natco Pharma Ltd has added around 19.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22036.95, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

