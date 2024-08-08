Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.83%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1296.1, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 95.92% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1296.1, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24269.55. The Sensex is at 79387.27, down 0.1%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has risen around 11.21% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22036.95, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1299.05, up 1.44% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 95.92% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 37.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

