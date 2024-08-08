Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla Ltd gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1574.65, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% jump in NIFTY and a 41.62% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1574.65, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24269.55. The Sensex is at 79387.27, down 0.1%. Cipla Ltd has gained around 4.14% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22036.95, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1572.35, up 0.64% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 24.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% jump in NIFTY and a 41.62% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET-PG 2024 exam on Aug 9

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; market breadth positive amid gains in mid, small-cap stocks

Vinesh deserves the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana: Ex-CM BS Hooda

SC to hear plea against Bombay HC ban on hijab, burqa in colleges on Aug 9

LIVE news updates: Central government tables Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story