Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 61.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.86% to Rs 39.51 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering declined 61.19% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.5131.906.354.232.152.910.541.340.521.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp