Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 61.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.86% to Rs 39.51 croreNet profit of Kinetic Engineering declined 61.19% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.5131.90 24 OPM %6.354.23 -PBDT2.152.91 -26 PBT0.541.34 -60 NP0.521.34 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News