State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, D-Link India Ltd, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd and G M Breweries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2024.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, D-Link India Ltd, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd and G M Breweries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 2589.35 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 861 shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 183.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19999 shares in the past one month.

D-Link India Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 570.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51622 shares in the past one month.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd added 19.98% to Rs 24.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89091 shares in the past one month.

G M Breweries Ltd advanced 18.58% to Rs 943.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13721 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News