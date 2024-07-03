Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Index Stays Defensive Ahead Of US Data; FOMC Minutes

US Dollar Index Stays Defensive Ahead Of US Data; FOMC Minutes

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US dollar lacks luster during Asian hours on Wednesday with investors eyeing further course of action by the Federal Reserve following this weeks leads on monthly jobs report and FOMC minutes. US benchmark treasury yields and dollar pulled back following dovish remarks by Fed chair Powell. Powell stated on Tuesday that the US is progressively slowing, but more data is needed before cutting rates to confirm that recent lower inflation readings accurately reflect the economy. "We just want to understand that the levels that we're seeing are a true reading of underlying inflation," Powell said in a speech at a European Central Bank-sponsored central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal. Currently, dollar index futures are staying flat at 105.46 whereas 10-year yields are quoting at 4.4%. Meanwhile, JOLTS report showed US job openings rose to 8.140 million on the last day of May from Aprils downwardly revised figure of 7.092 million. Investors now look forward to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, due later today, for some meaningful impetus ahead of the closely-watched US monthly employment details, or the NFP report on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

From cop to controversial guru: Unfolding the legacy of 'Bhole Baba'

Parliament session LIVE news: PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today

Kingdon never disclosed any relationship with Hindenburg: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank pushes Sensex past 80k mark; Nifty records new high at 24,307

Warehouses are hot property! At $2.5 bn, realty investments touch 3-yr high

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story