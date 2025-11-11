Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit rises 96.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 142.11 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company rose 96.07% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 142.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.142.11161.474.510.1211.06-3.639.98-4.869.985.09

