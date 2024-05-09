Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AMD Industries Ltd, IRIS Business Services Ltd, Baid Finserv Ltd and BCL Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 May 2024.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd surged 12.01% to Rs 180 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 70.89. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2642 shares in the past one month.

IRIS Business Services Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 193.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12689 shares in the past one month.

Baid Finserv Ltd exploded 9.37% to Rs 22.76. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10562 shares in the past one month.

BCL Industries Ltd gained 7.78% to Rs 60.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

