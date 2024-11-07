Kirloskar Ferrous drops as Q2 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries slipped 3.68% to Rs 644 after the company reported 4.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs Rs 81.67 crore in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operation gained 6.81% to Rs 1,666.02 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,559.69 crore posted in the same period last year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 107.80 crore in the second quarter of FY25, down 18.99% as against Rs 133.08 crore in Q2 FY24. The firm reported exceptional loss of Rs 36.73 crore during the second quarter of FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 194.1 crore, registering the de-growth of 23.34% as compared with Rs 253.2 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 12% in Q2 FY25 as against 16% in Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the companys net profit declined 15.58% to Rs 147.38 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 174.59 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,219.68 crore in Q2 FY25, jumped 5.14% year on year.

R.V.Gumaste, MD, KFIL, said "In Q2, we observed a 7% growth in revenue; however, profitability declined due to margin pressure across product lines. This quarter, we commenced trial run operations at Oliver Engineering, subsidiary located near Chandigarh, which will enhance our reach to customers in North India.

The solar project in Jalna is progressing as well and expected to complete the remaining 35MW by end of November. We anticipate demand to pick up in the second half of the year, as early indications suggest an uptick in capital expenditure post-elections, particularly for steel and seamless pipes.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is one of India's largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles and diesel engines.

