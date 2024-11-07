Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Hindalco Industries Ltd, Trent Ltd, Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 November 2024.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd crashed 9.52% to Rs 972.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindalco Industries Ltd tumbled 8.45% to Rs 648.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd lost 8.02% to Rs 6395.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29526 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup shed 6.84% to Rs 745. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82 shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd plummeted 6.50% to Rs 1653.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10549 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

