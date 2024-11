At meeting held on 07 November 2024

The Board of Bajaj Electricals at its meeting held on 07 November 2024 has approved a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for permanent employees in the 'workmen' category at the Nashik Facility, aimed at enhancing operational performance, with an estimated total outflow capped at approximately Rs. 15.30 crore, excluding other dues.

