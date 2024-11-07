Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Venkys (India) Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd and Goldiam International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 November 2024.

Venkys (India) Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd and Goldiam International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 November 2024.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd crashed 7.82% to Rs 39.01 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 91170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91061 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd tumbled 7.63% to Rs 1751.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2873 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Energies Ltd lost 7.15% to Rs 3373.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd fell 6.38% to Rs 1093.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6058 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd plummeted 6.25% to Rs 348.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70904 shares in the past one month.

